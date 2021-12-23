Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 32,252 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.05.

Ovintiv stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

