Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 275,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 41,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

