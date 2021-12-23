Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 502,062 Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 502,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Traeger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Traeger stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Traeger Inc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

