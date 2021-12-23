Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.