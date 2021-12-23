Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1,503.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $639.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

