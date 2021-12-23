Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $33,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

