Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 160,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,290,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $473.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.95 and a 200 day moving average of $438.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

