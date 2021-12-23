Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $196.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

