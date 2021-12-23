Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,423 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.92% of SilverCrest Metals worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.