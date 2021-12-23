Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $640.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

