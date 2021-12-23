Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 19,186 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $161.92 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.