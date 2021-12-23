Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 40,241 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,241 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

