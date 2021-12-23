Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 45,909 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,909 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 74.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 40,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

