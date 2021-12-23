Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 64,268 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,268 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $59,347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $31,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

NYSE:CM opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

