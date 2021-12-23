Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,672 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lennar worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Lennar by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

LEN stock opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

