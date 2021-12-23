Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 164.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $108.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.