Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 6.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1,670.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $4,278,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters by 42.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 10,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $37,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $361.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.92. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $243.03 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

