Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $300.28

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $300.28 and last traded at $300.28, with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.92 and a 200-day moving average of $288.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

