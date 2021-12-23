Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading 17.5% Higher

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) traded up 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 240,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 62,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.67 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

In other Wavefront Technology Solutions news, insider Douglas Burger acquired 120,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,537.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,188,190.35. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 597,932 shares of company stock valued at $159,490.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

