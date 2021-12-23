WAX Market Cap Reaches $961.56 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $961.56 million and approximately $99.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00035336 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,825,188,536 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,462,063 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

