WAX Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $847.58 million and approximately $34.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,824,868,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,166,516 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

