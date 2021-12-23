WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $375.16 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002349 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $375.16 million and $15.83 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.08 or 0.08087535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.01 or 0.99792440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007038 BTC.

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

