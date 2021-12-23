WCM Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

