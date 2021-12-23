WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Relx by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 24.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 375,950 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

