WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SONY opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

