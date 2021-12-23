WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 2.5%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $246.35 and last traded at $246.40. Approximately 2,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 85,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average of $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

