Weaver Consulting Group Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.2% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,811 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

