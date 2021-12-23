Webcoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $20,457.76 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

