Wedbush Begins Coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. Equities analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,910 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

