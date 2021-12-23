Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEMrush (SEMR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ: SEMR) recently:

12/22/2021 – SEMrush was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. "

12/21/2021 – SEMrush was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – SEMrush was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – SEMrush was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – SEMrush was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – SEMrush was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – SEMrush was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – SEMrush was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – SEMrush was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – SEMrush had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SEMR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,180,956 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEMrush by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

