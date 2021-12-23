Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Weave Communications (WEAV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE: WEAV) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Weave Communications is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,133. Weave Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

