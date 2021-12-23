Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 13,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $8,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

