Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after buying an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.