WeOwn Price Hits $0.0129 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $116,740.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007202 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

