WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,145 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of WESCO International worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 58.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in WESCO International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCC opened at $124.67 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.87.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,378,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

