West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Shares Down 4.4%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

West Shore Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

