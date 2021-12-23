WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of WestRock worth $96,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3,581.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.86 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

