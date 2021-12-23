Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.49. 3,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

