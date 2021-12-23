WHALE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $941,971.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, WHALE has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $13.70 or 0.00028207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $97.95 million and $941,971.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

