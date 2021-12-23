Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

