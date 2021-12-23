Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $1.79. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 25,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

