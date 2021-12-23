Whitecap Resources Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0174 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGYF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

