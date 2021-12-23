Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

