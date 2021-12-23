WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $662.65 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001771 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

