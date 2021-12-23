Whittier Trust Co. Buys 430 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

ESS stock opened at $343.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

