Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,147 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

