William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

NYSE COO opened at $404.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $353.02 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.