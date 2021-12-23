Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 6.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $61,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

