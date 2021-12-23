Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.54 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $16.68 or 0.00032895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,315,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,190,729 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.