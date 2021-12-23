WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004685 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033752 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.00418529 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.